Born November 27th, 1947 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin and passed in Spokane, Washington November 26th, 2019

Robert Jerome Locker was moved around the country by his father Arther Robert Locker and mother Ginger Pommerville. Arther his dad was up for Colonel in the Air Force when he decided to bring Robert Locker to Santa Barbara. Arther and Ginger raised Robert Locker and Sharon Locker his sister in Santa Barbara. My father grew into a surfer and football player. He found two loves in Santa Barbara, Angela Gellert and the Big blue Pacific Ocean. He married Angela and bought his first house in Santa Barbara having two children Natalie Noel Locker and Nickolas Robert Locker.

He spent his early years working as a aerospace engineer and later started working both for the Navy and with the Defense Department. His work and contributions included projects for NASA. He was part of many high security clearance projects and his private business was relied upon by the Navy to transfer personnel and equipment to Navy bases and vessels all over the Santa Barbara channel and Channel Islands. While doing this he provided a wonderful childhood for his son and daughter. Later Robert Locker was employed by the Santa Barbara Sheriffs Department to train and assist the sheriffs rescue Dive Team. He also trained many divers from his home and as captain on his boats as a PADI Master Dive Instructor.

He started his second life after his kids grew and moved into Washington state where he remarried a woman named Leah. Robert and Leah Locker had Roberts third child Nicole Locker. He continued his safety training and diver training and kept a career in the engineering field till he retired. While raising Nicole his daughter he took up painting and from this started another business with scenic paintings which are heavily influenced by his many adventures in the South Pacific and Asia. All are beautiful some are amazing.

His battle with cancer covered this entire life defeating the odds long enough to have lived this amazing life that touched and inspired so many people.

His loss is crushing to all of his family. His accomplishments are crushing to all who try to challenge him. He is survived by Leah and Angela and his three children and his three grandchildren Veronica Perez, Landon Robert Locker, and Keaton Nathaniel Locker.

He was a true leader and wise in all things. His life was an accomplishment and example for all.

He was strong through his entire life and will be loved and remembered for all time.