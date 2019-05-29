1933 - 2019

On Friday, May 24, 2019, Robert Luis, loving husband and father of six children, passed away at age 86.

Robert was born in Santa Maria, California, on January 1, 1933. He lived in Los Alamos and Guadalupe in his childhood years, until he moved to Santa Maria in junior high school. After graduating from Santa Maria High School in June, 1950, he then went to Santa Maria Junior College (Allan Hancock College) and graduated in 1952. Robert then went on to UC Berkeley to major in Petroleum Engineering and married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Hicks, on September 12, 1953.

Robert and Carolyn raised seven children, and they lived in Venezuela, Nigeria and Indonesia while Robert worked as a Petroleum Engineer for Mobil Oil. After retiring from Mobil, he worked for the State of California and the Santa Barbara Mission. Robert loved to travel and spend quality time with family. He was an avid card player, and was known for his sense of humor. Robert was an extremely caring person, and made friends wherever he went.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Frank, his mother, Mabel, his sisters, Ida Mae Musch and Betty Lou Teixeira, and his son, James. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carolyn, and his six children, Mary Bolanos, Liz Macko, Theresa Kennedy, Barbara Greenwood, Robert John Luis, and Sylvia Barnard, and nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

A Rosary Service will be held at Magner-Maloney Funeral Home on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 6 pm (viewing at 5 pm), with the Funeral Mass scheduled for Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10 am at the Josephite Novitiate located at 180 Patterson Road in Orcutt. Interment to follow at Santa Maria Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Samaritan Shelter.

Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.