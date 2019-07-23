(1928-2019)

Robert (Bob) Fiala passed peacefully into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 10, 2019 at the age of 91.

Bob was born on May 7, 1928, the only child of Robert and Alice Fiala in Cedar Rapids Iowa. Bob graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1946 and went on to attend Iowa State University where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering. He also served in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1954. In his early years Bob was an accomplished musician playing in the YMCA drum and bugle corps where they regularly competed in national events. Through the drum and bugle corps Bob had the opportunity to tour many parts of the United States, including as an 11 year old attending the 1939 World's Fair in New York City.

In 1953 Bob met the love of his life Luverne (Lou) Stolte and they were married on May 26th, 1957 in Cedar Rapids. They started their married life in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where Bob began his career with the General Motor Corporation. Bob spent 35 years working for General Motors until his retirement from Delco Systems Operations in 1992. Bob and Lou were blessed with two children, Mari Joanne and Robert Mark, both born in Milwaukee. One of the greatest joys of Bob's life was watching his children and grandchildren participate in sporting events and other activities they were involved in.

In 1972, they moved to Santa Barbara, California. Bob was very active in his church, Good Shepherd Lutheran, where he served as an elder and on various committees throughout the years. Bob always felt so grateful to God and very honored and blessed to have such a wonderful family and also the fellowship and friendships at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Bob is survived by his two children, daughter Mari Adair (Brian) and son, Bob (Cyndy). Also, by his 5 grandchildren, Dane Adair (Tatum), Caitlin Reed (Barrett), Erik Adair (Jordan), Brooks Fiala and Kyle Fiala. Bob had two great granddaughters, Tory Adair and Brynn Adair.

Bob's family wishes to express their deepest thanks to the nurses and staff at Samarkand who gave of themselves to lovingly care for him during his last few weeks.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 380 N. Fairview Avenue, Goleta, CA 93117.

A celebration of Bob's life will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11:30 am.