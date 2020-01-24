Robert 'Bob' Doran, age 75, passed away Monday, Jan. 20th at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in West Los Angeles. Formerly a long time resident of Solvang and the Santa Ynez Valley, Bob was currently living at the St. Joseph's Health and Retirement Center in Ojai, CA. He was an active parishioner at Old Mission Santa Ines and a familiar sight delivering Dominoe's Pizza and food in the area for many years. Bob was a loving care giver for his family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him.

A Rosary/Mass will be held Saturday, January 25th at 10:00 am at Old Mission Santa Ines in Solvang. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard. There will be a reception after services at the Old Mission.

Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors.