Robert Sullivan passed away on August 5, 2019 in Santa Barbara, California at the age of 66.

Robert was born in Taft, California and later built a home for himself and his family in Tahoe City and Santa Barbara. In addition to serving many in the Santa Barbara community as an optometrist for over 35 years, he thrived being outdoors. Robert loved deep water fishing trips, skiing double black diamonds, camping with his dogs and pickup, hunting chukar with friends, building 3-story tree houses with his children, and cutting sharp water-skiing turns with his wife, Denise and dog Ben.

Robert is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Flournoy (New Boston, TX) and his brother, Larry Sullivan (Santa Barbara, CA).

Robert is survived by his father Bill Sullivan (of Taft, CA), his wife of more than 40 years, Denise Sullivan, and their two children, Bradley and Katelyn Sullivan (of Santa Barbara, CA). Robert?s kind nature and adventurous passion for life will be deeply missed.

A private service will be held on Monday August 12, 2019.