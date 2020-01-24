KRIZ, Robert "Bob" V

Robert "Bob" V Kriz, longtime Goleta resident, passed away on 1/7/2020. Bob was born on 7/16/1927 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After serving in the Navy during World War II, he moved to Wyoming, where he met and married his wife and moved to California, settling in Goleta. He was predeceased by his wife of more than 50 years, Jane Kriz, his two sisters, Dorothy Sandow and Jean Emmke and brother-in-law, Richard Sandow. He is fondly remembered by his children, Valery, Frank (LaRee), Steven (Laura) David and Paul (Satsuki). Family was an important part of Bob's life and he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Madeleine, Louise, Robby, Jessica and Sarah, nieces, Susan, Lauren and Wendy, and nephews, Ronald, Daniel and Robert. Bob enjoyed staying active and could often be found gardening and going for long walks. As his sons were growing up, there were many hiking and backpacking trips. His family will long remember his quiet strength and sense of fairness. A gathering of family and friends is planned for 2/1/2020.