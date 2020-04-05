Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robin Frost. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Musician, composer, 1930-2020 Robert Tuttle Morris Frost was born in Washington, D.C., son of Eugenia and Frank Frost, Sr. The family moved to Palo Alto, where he completed his education. Robin started picking out tunes on the piano at four years old and by ten he could play Chopin from the music and popular songs of the day by ear. It became obvious that his life would be that of a musician and composer. Robin studied classical composition with Erich Zeisl, an Austrian composer who had found refuge in Hollywood, and learned jazz and popular music jamming with local garage bands. After service in the Navy during the Korean War Robin worked in clubs in Los Angeles for several years, then moved to Santa Barbara where he lived and worked the rest of his life. Besides playing in clubs like the Plow and Angel and Olive Mill Bistro, Robin became active as a music teacher at Marymount and St. Anthony's Seminary. He had a close affiliation with the Santa Barbara Symphony all his life, culminating in performances of his violin concertino "Opus One" and Piano Concerto in E flat. Robin died on March 25 from complications of pneumonia. He is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Kathleen Ryan Frost, and his brother Frank. No services are planned. Gifts in his name may be made to the Symphony.

