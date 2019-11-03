Roger Jewel Waldemar Anderson passed away peacefully with family by his side on September 26, 2019 in Santa Maria. We will dearly miss his warm support, wit, puns, positive attitude toward life, and humorous collection of cards, photos and articles that he always carried in his billfold. Family was always most important to Roger aka Dad/Pop/Papa.

Born January 15, 1934 on a family farm near Rugby, North Dakota, Roger was the third of four children. He overcame two bouts of rheumatic fever as a child and a heart murmur to eventually become president of his senior class at Rugby High and the president of its large FFA chapter. He discovered a love of travel with a trip to the FFA National Convention in Kansas City.

After high school, Roger briefly attended Minot Business College and worked at a bank. Restless by nature, he moved to Williston, ND to work in the oil boom. He quickly landed a job building steel tanks and found housing with an uncle in the upstairs of a barn. In 1953 he was set up on a blind date with Carol Johnson, a college student on summer break in Williston. They became engaged on Valentine's Day in 1954. Confident that his childhood heart condition would exempt him from military service, Roger enlisted in the Army rather than wait for a draft notice. To his surprise, the Army doctors found no trace of his heart murmur, and immediately assigned him to basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO.

Roger returned to Williston after basic training to marry Carol on December 29, 1954. Roger and Carol then moved to Pennsylvania to begin his active duty service and the start of their marriage of 64 years. Their first child, Leslie, was born at Valley Forge Army Hospital in 1955.

Upon Roger's honorable discharge from the Army, Roger, Carol and Leslie returned to North Dakota where Roger continued his employment with National Tank Company. He was transferred to Casper, Wyoming, where sons Kevin and Jeffrey were born, then transferred to California in 1964. The family lived in Atascadero for one year, then Santa Maria for two years. The next transfer was to the Long Beach, California office. In 1969, Roger was promoted to manager of the company's largest branch in Bakersfield, CA.

After 21 years of employment, Roger started his own oilfield equipment company, "Andersonics," in 1973. He was an expert in equipment operations. With hard work, experience, and amazing sales and people skills, Roger began to buy, refurbish, rent and sell used process equipment throughout California and many western states. His shop in Bakersfield became code certified for pressure vessels and manufactured new and custom equipment. Roger expanded his business, proudly opening a code shop in Santa Paula. Roger and Carol moved from Bakersfield to Santa Barbara in 1982.

Roger retired from the equipment manufacturing business in the mid 1980's but remained active in many other ways- travel, politics, music, computers, and mineral properties. Roger and Carol's love of travel took them to Europe, Tahiti, cruising the Mediterranean, exploring family roots in Ireland and Scandinavia, and a flight on the supersonic Concorde.

Roger grew up in a musical household. He played the piano and chorded on the guitar. Roger and Carol became charter members of the Prime Time Band in Santa Barbara, where Roger learned the trombone and Carol learned the flute. They made many friends through music over the next 25 years. They also donated much time to the Music Van, which visits schools in Santa Barbara County to promote instrumental music.

Roger was active in supporting politics and served as president of the Santa Barbara Republican Club. He counted among his most exciting events meeting President Ronald and Nancy Reagan, and President George W. and Laura Bush.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents Emil and Jennie, and his sister Eunice. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Carol, his brother Virgil, sister Janice, and his children Leslie (Enrique), Kevin (Linda), and Jeffrey (Karen) as well as grandchildren Daniel, David, Benjamin. Eric, Sean, Kelsey, and Gregory and seven great-grandchildren.

Cremation will be performed. Disposition of his ashes will be handled privately by family.

A Celebration of Life with family and friends will be held on November 11th at 11 am, at St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, Los Olivos, with a reception afterwards.

In lieu of flowers a donation in Roger's name can be made to the Music Van through the Santa Barbara Symphony (a nonprofit that provides musical education to students); to a Parkinson's affiliated charity; or to any .