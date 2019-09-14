Date of Birth

January 27, 1931

Date of Death

September 9, 2019

Roger Conant Millikan was born to Robert Franklin Millikan and Laura Grosvenor Millikan in Tiffin, OH. He was the third of 4 boys to be born into the family. The family moved to Ashland, KY and there the four boys grew to adulthood. Roger attended Oberlin College in Ohio. While playing bridge at Oberlin he met his future bride, Mary Clark Stickell. After graduating he attended graduate school at UC Berkeley and earned his Ph.D in Chemistry. He and Mary Clark married in her hometown of Sewickley, PA. Roger's first job was as a research chemist for General Electric Co. in Schenectady, NY. Their family grew to include five children. After 10 years Roger was ready for a change, and he accepted the position of Professor of Chemistry at UC Santa Barbara. The family made the move in 1967.

Living by the ocean afforded Roger the opportunity to sail his Hobie Cat(amaran) and learn windsurfing when that came into vogue. When he turned 60, he asked for and was given a pair of roller blades and enjoyed using them.

After retiring from UCSB Roger took up bird photography, buying larger and larger lenses as they were developed. He became a docent at the Cachuma Lake Nature Center and self published a book: Birds of Cachuma Lake. Later, he collaborated with Adam Lewis to publish his second book: Birds of Lake Los Carneros.

Roger was predeceased by his wife Mary in 2008 and by his brother last week. He is survived by his five children: Ross (Jess) of San Mateo, Polly (Cary) Matsuoka of Santa Barbara, Sandra (Dwayne) Eacret of Goleta, Rev. Jane (Scott) of Fargo, ND, and Clark Millikan of Santa Clara. Additionally he has seven grandchildren: Daniel, Andrew, Stephen, Valerie, Darrell, Noah, and Aaron. He is also survived by two brothers: David Millikan of Florida and Joel Millikan of North Carolina.

A service for Roger will be held at 11am on Saturday, September 14, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 380 N. Fairview Avenue in Goleta.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Roger's name may be given to the Neal Taylor Nature Center at Lake Cachuma.

