Ronald Freese, 83, of Santa Barbara, CA died February 17, 2019 after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Ellie, his three children -- Larry Freese (Chicago), Tom Freese (Atlanta), Barbara Fraser (Minneapolis), their spouses and six granddaughters. A sister, Barb Kruppenbacher (Rochester, NY) also survives him. Ron was born in Riverdale, NJ on December 20,1935. In 1958, he graduated from The Newark College of Engineering (now New Jersey Institute of Technology) with a degree in Chemical Engineering and spent his entire career of 33 years with Eastman Kodak in Rochester.

After retirement, Ron and Ellie moved to Santa Barbara, CA and more recently moved to The Samarkand Retirement Community in Santa Barbara.

Ron was an accomplished artist and a member of the Santa Barbara Art Association and the Goleta Valley Art Association. Passion about caring for his gardens led Ron to become a Master Gardener both in Rochester and in Santa Barbara.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the east end of Shoreline Park on Saturday, March 30, 2 pm. Contributions in memory of Ron can be given to: The , 212 W. Figueroa Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, americanheart.org