(1939-2019)

Ronald "Bud" George Ingalls was born on October 12, 1939 in Santa Barbara, CA. He went to school at Santa Ynez Valley High School and later joined the US Army. After completing his service with the US Army, he was involved in numerous business ventures with his real passion being motorsports, where he eventually achieved his dream and owned his own NASCAR team. Ron had an ability to meet new people and find a connection or common interest with just about anyone. Ron spent most of his life in Santa Barbara and recently had moved to Alabama to live with one of his daughters. He leaves behind two daughters, six grand children and four great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at the First Crossing campsite near Paradise road, off of Highway 154.