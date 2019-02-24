Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Wayne Byrd Byrd.

Ronald Wayne Byrd passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 78 on December 10, 2018. He is now reunited with his beloved wife (Laura Scattini Byrd) and daughter (Debbie Byrd Decierdo). Ronny was born in Connersville, Indiana on March 6, 1940. He was an Allstar basketball player, track and field, as well as his favorite sport of football throughout his school years. In1958 he played Right Guard for the Richmond High School football team and won the Orange Bowl.

Ronny moved to Santa Barbara after high school where he enjoyed drag racing in Goleta and the Bonneville Salt Flats, Utah. He then met the love of his life, Laura Jean and they were married in San Diego on March 22, 1959. After almost 60 years of marriage his heart was broken when she was joined with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in November 2017.

Ronny loved racing and moved on to become a motorcycle champion, winning numerous races at Melanies, Indian Dunes, Ascot (his favorite), Baymere, Castlerock, Gilroy, Del Mar, Sacramento mile, Pomona and Springfield. His need for speed then took him to road racing at tracks such as Ontario, Laguna Seca and Daytona Speedway. This is where he earned his name, "Byrdman". In 1971 he opened his motorcycle shop on State Street called, "Economy Cycle." Ronny was a mentor for many during his career and long afterwards. After his years of racing he enjoyed riding his Harley's across the U.S. frequently to different events such as Sturgis and Daytona Bike week.

Byrdman loved to fly high. In 1976 he became a Certified Private Pilot and owned a Cessna 177. He flew family and friends to many places in the Western Region. In the recent years his goal was to renew his pilot license and fly around the world. In 1980 he opened Byrd's Bookkeeping and Income Tax office in Buellton and would retire after 30 years of business.

He enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, skiing, music, dancing and throwing the best barbeques ever. Ron and Laura were known for their famous 4th of July BBQ's at their Mesa home just a block from the beach with their hospitality and making everyone happy. They both will be truly missed. We will always be blessed with the amazing memories that we all shared together.

They are survived by their daughter Kerri Byrd Faulkner (Ricky), Grandchildren; Monte Torina, Ronny Speer, Nicole and Manny Decierdo, Step Granddaughter's (Liana, Kristi and Yvette Decierdo) and numerous Great Grandchildren. Ronny has 2 nieces, Chrystal Sousa in Arroyo Grande and Thresa (Jason) Kimble in Maine, and a nephew Mark Lamon (Sandy) in Florida.

His wishes were to not have any services, but to have their ashes spread together at Stoney Creek in the Sequoia's.

Loper Funeral Chapel, directors.