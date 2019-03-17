Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronnie Thompson.

Ronnie (Anne Veronica) Thompson, a long-time employee of Santa Barbara County, passed away Tuesday, February 19th at Desert Regional Medical Center surrounded by family.

Born October 28, 1947 in Lowell, MA, Ronnie received her bachelor's degree at Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island. She continued her education at the University of Nebraska Omaha where she earned her Master of Science Degree.

Ronnie lived in many states and abroad with her family and worked for many companies, including her own.She moved to Ventura, CA where she worked happily for Santa Barbara County until her retirement in 2010.

She loved spending weekends in Palm Springs until she finally moved there full time in 2016. She loved life. She loved the mountains, the hummingbirds, the butterflies and the sun!

Ronnie is survived by her partner in life, Roland Cordobes, her children Tracey and Colin and her three grandchildren: Dante, Rei, Marni and her brother Al Foley and his wife Linda. All of whom will miss her bright smile and her world-famous grilled cheese sandwiches.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Lymphoma Society at donate.lls.org.

Ronnie's "Celebration of Life" service will be held on April 6th at 11am in Palm Springs.