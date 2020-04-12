Rosa Servin-Lopez, age 50, of Santa Ynez, passed away peacefully Monday, March 23, 2020, as a result of surgical complications.

Born to Pedro and Amada Servin on February 2, 1970, Rosa grew up in Visalia, California. She attended Golden West High School and continued her education at Santa Barbara Business College and Santa Barbara City College.

Rosa spent 27 years working in healthcare, most recently as a Licensed Vocational Nurse for VNA Health. Prior to that she had worked for Casa Dorinda, Lompoc Hospital and Sansum Clinic. She will be remembered for her love and unwavering commitment to her patients' and their families.

Rosa met the love of her life, Gary, at a Super Bowl party in 1990. For the next 30 years they were inseparable and were married in 2000. Rosa loved her cat (Koa), hiking, camping, riding her bike and travel; but above all else she loved to spend time with family and friends. Rosa was a kind, gentle and compassionate soul, who touched many. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Rosa is survived by her husband Gary, father Pedro, sisters' Maria and Inez Servin, brother Tony Servin, mother-in-law Una Lopez, sister-in-law Tamara Johnson (Bill), brother-in-law Curtis Lopez (Diane), nieces and nephews Marisol, Marissa, Anthony, Matthew, Christopher, Morgan, Jordan, CJ (Allison), Ryan and Katherine.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to: VNA Health at 509 E. Montecito Street, Suite 200, Santa Barbara, CA 93103 or by visiting their website at www.vna.health

A Celebration of Life in honor of Rosa will take place at a later date once the Coronavirus has passed. An update will be published at that time.