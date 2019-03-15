Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose F. Hoppe.

September 21, 1927 - February 14, 2019

It is with great sadness that I announce my mother's passing. She was an amazing woman who adored animals, nature, her friends and neighbors, her home and her beloved 1987 mustang.

Her favorite place on this earth was Yosemite and I was fortunate enough to accompany her on several trips to the valley there. These are very fond memories for me.

I was always fascinated with all the stories she told me of her life and the lessons she tried to instill in me. She was a very generous woman who donated to many organizations helping animals and people in need.

She left this world peacefully on Feb. 14th surrounded by myself and friends, leaving behind many people who will miss her immensely.

I wish to thank all those who helped her in her time of need.

I know she is hiking and enjoying all the animals and sights now, smiling at us all from her new Yosemite.

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott Crockett Mortuary