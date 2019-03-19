Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Marie Breese.

5/3/1924 - 3/11/2019

Passed on Monday, March 11 at her home of 65 years. Rose Marie was born to Maria and Guiseppe Perizzolo in Santa Barbara. Grandparents "Serena" and her father were born in Italy. Her siblings, Joe and Carl Perizzolo are deceased. She married Howard W. Breese on April 28, 1946. Five children created their family: Sharon, Brian (Sharon), Raeann (Michael Hurley), Douglas (Rosa), Shaun (Katherine) and now six grand children: Misty Lee Routon, Brandy and Bethany Breese, Scott and Evan Hurley and Emilee Breese and two great-grandchildren: Skyler Routon and Reveline Rose Hurley.

While attending Santa Barbara High, she was in CSF Honor Society, played basketball, softball, and lettered in tennis. At graduation, the principal asked her to work in the counselor's office. She then worked for Mr. Trevey (lawyer) in the La Arcada Bldg. Rose Marie played the accordion for her parents' friends dancing late at the family home. All her family will attest she also excelled as mother and homemaker.

Daily she loved her Mesa home and park. She gave her free time at Our Lady of Guadalupe School, Cub and Boy Scouts, Holy Cross Church, and to her beloved friends and family. The family enjoyed camping at many National Parks and Dinkey Creek. With five children finally raised, she and Howard traveled the USA and took trips abroad. Some say equal to family, "Rosie" loved all animals especially dogs. And those dogs know where their biscuits are kept! As a young woman, a neighborhood dog loved her and met her daily at the bus, both coming and going. Returning from Michigan as a married woman 2 1/2 years later, though that dog had been relocated, he appeared at her house within days.

Rosary, March 21 at 7:30 pm - Funeral, March 22 at 10:00 am.

Holy Cross Church, 1740 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93109.

Flowers may be delivered to the church Rectory.