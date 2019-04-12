Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Marie Gray. View Sign

Rose Marie Gray passed away peacefully and the way she had planned on March 15, 2019 in her bed holding her husband's hand. She was surrounded by loving family members and her dear friends. She was the eighth of nine children born on Long Island, New York to Frank and Virginia Corbani. She lived mostly in Santa Barbara from the time she was four years old and her father moved the family from Long Island to Santa Barbara but Rose also lived in Boston and San Francisco. Rose grew up to be a beautiful blue eyed blond woman with a heart of gold. She earned a Bachelor's Degree from San Francisco Sate University before returning to Santa Barbara to raise two daughters. She later earned a Master's Degree from Antioch College in Santa Barbara. She worked at many jobs but especially enjoyed counseling students at Antioch and at U.C.S.B.. Rose loved to garden and delighted in pretty flowers in and around her home. Rose is survived by her husband of 13 years, Michael Gray, with whom she shared great love and camaraderie and many adventures in their RV, on cruise ships and in distant cities. Rose also leaves behind her daughters, Lisa and Julia Chrynko, and one beloved grand-daughter, Coral Rock. She is also survived by her first husband, Dan Chrynko. Rose has six surviving siblings and many nieces, nephews and close friends who will dearly miss her good and loving nature and that mischievous twinkle in her eyes. Rose will be remembered for her great strength, courage and determination. Rose and her family were treated with a lot of love, caring and respect by everyone involved with Hospice of Santa Barbara and by Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care of Santa Barbara.

