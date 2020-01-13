MAYA, Rose Marie (Sanchez)

Rose Marie Maya (Sanchez) Passed away into the arms of Jesus Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was the 9th child of Jesus Sanchez and Rafaela Romero both of Carpinteria, California.

Rose Marie Maya was born on July 21, 1938. She was 81 years old. She was the mother of 10 children, 6 boys, and 4 girls. She was married to Victor Maya who preceded her death. She is survived by one sister; Josephine Razo; Two sons Victor Maya Jr, and Daniel Maya, Four daughters, Olivia Woerz, Lorraine De Alba, Lisa Perez, and Victoria Lomeli. Four sons preceding her death are Manuel Peralta, Frank "Chuco" Perez, David Perez, and Hector Maya.

Rose Marie Maya loved so many and delighted them with her stories of life and history in Carpinteria. She was well known for her love of cooking and serving a meal to anyone who entered her home.

She lived life for her grandchildren who were numerous; Valentina Peralta, Manuel Peralta Jr., John Dillinger, Laura Dillinger, Rebekah Woerz, David Woerz, Lorissa Lomeli, Deanna Vallejo, Brian De Alba, Tucker De Alba, Bugambillia Maya, Jazmin Maya, Hector Maya, Gardenia Maya, Savanah Maya, Sophia Rose Maya, Elias Flores Israel Perez, Joseph Mora, Davina Mora, Isaac Miramontes, Brianna Mora, and Gabriel Perez among numerous Great-grandchildren.

The service will be held Friday, January 17, 2020, at St. Joseph Church, 1532 Linden Ave., Carpinteria at 10:00 AM. Graveside will be at 11:15 AM Carpinteria Cemetery 1501 Cravens Lane.The reception will follow at 1:00 PM back at the St. Joseph Church Hall, 1532 Linden Ave.

The family would like to thank Los Robles Hospice from Oxnard Ca, who took very good care of her for the remainder of her life. We truly appreciate every extreme your team made to keep Ms. Rosie "Posie" as comfortable as she could be.