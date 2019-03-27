Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Theresa Villegas.

Rose Theresa "Caballero" Villegas, 86 went to join the Lord on March 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Santa Barbara where she met and married her sweetheart Jesse Villegas. Together they shared 56 years of happiness.

She is survived by her husband Jesse and her children Deborah Sanchez, Phillip Peters (Janet), Cynthia Adams (Chris), grandchildren Rachelle Sanchez Ramirez (Salvador), Sharlene Sanchez Arguijo (George), and Samuel Diaz (Kari), great grandchildren Saryna, Jenna, Ramon, and Ayden and her beloved dog, Lulu.

She was extremely creative and loved anything with sparkle and bling. She was the life of the party and could always be found out on the dance floor. She was loving, giving, and compassionate and touched many hearts but most important to her was being with family. Her life was filled with laughter and smiles that affected all who knew her. She will be greatly missed!

A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 on March 30th at Magner Maloney Funeral Home in Santa Maria. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dignity Health Hospice in her name.

Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory.

www.magnermaloney.com.