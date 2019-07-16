Rosemary was born July 3, 1930 in Broadus, Montana to Herbert and Gladys Daily. She was raised on a ranch her father owned in Broadus. The drought came in 1934 and her father had to sell his cattle for $1 a head. They then moved to Buellton, CA in 1937 and bought the then called 'One Buellton Auto Court'.

She graduated from Santa Ynez High School and married the cutest red head ever! She and her husband Bernard (Red) were married for 64 years. They raised their family in Solvang, three daughters Kathleen, Carolyn, Rosalie, and son Barney. Rosemary was active in 4-H teaching a cooking class but soon discovered all the girls wanted to do was eat! She also sang at the Santa Ynez Mission in the choir. Sewing was her passion, making dresses for her daughters for school, cooking, camping at Refugio beach with her family was a favorite activity, also gardening.

She moved with her husband Red and son Barney to the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina where her husband was project manager building an 18-hole golf course. Returning to Solvang where Red was a Building Contractor, they bought the Red Rose Court, a studio rental complex where Rosemary was actively involved in managing the business for many years. Rosemary's family was the joy of her life, especially grandchildren and great grandchildren. They all had a special place in her heart.

Rosemary was predeceased by her husband "Red", daughter Kathleen, parents Herbert and Gladys Daily, sister Coleen, and her brother Michael. She is survived by her children Carolyn Hanly, Rosalie, Barney (Linda) Hanly grandchildren Danielle Ritchko, Judy Ritchko, Jamie Jared Johnson, Russel, Ryan/Beth Dafoe, Audrey Hanly. Great Grandchildren Jerra, Kaitlin Dafoe, Jake, Jaxon, Jed Johnson, and Harlow and River Dafoe.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 20th at oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard, California, with a reception following at the Hanly residence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elverhoj Museum.

Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors.