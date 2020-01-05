On December 12, 2019 at the age of 97, Rosemary Harbold Rickman was taken home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Rosemary was born in Denver, Colorado to Walter Guy Harbold and Lena Blanche (Peggy) Woods Harbold on November 16, 1922. Soon after her birth her parents and older sister (Bonnie Jean) moved to Santa Rosa, CA where her father opened an insurance agency. After establishing their new home another sister (Peggy LuNeve) joined the family. Her parents provided their daughters with a musical education, and when each of the sisters became proficient in their respective instruments (cello, violin and piano respectively) they formed the Harbold Trio and performed for varied audiences in many local venues. Rosemary also played her violin and learned to play the bassoon for her high school orchestra. After high school she enrolled in the pre-nursing program at Santa Rosa Junior College but soon transferred to Mt Zion Hospital School of Nursing in San Francisco that same year when war was declared. She received her RN designation in 1945 just as the war was coming to an end. She returned to Santa Rosa and worked many long, hard hours as a surgical nurse at the Santa Rosa Community Hospital. In 1946, as military service men were returning from overseas she became re-acquainted with a former high school friend, James M. Rickman. They were married in 1947. Their family grew quickly to include a daughter, Susan Dee, and a son, Timothy James.

Rosemary soon turned her attention from nursing to homemaking. She was very active in the family's church as a choir member, deaconess, and youth group leader. She was an excellent cook, an active PEO member, and a companion to those in need. She was a servant at heart, using her gifts unselfishly for the benefit of others, and she loved it.

Rosemary is survived by her daughter Susan Savage and her son-in-law Dennis Savage of Santa Barbara, a sister, Peggy Winslow and nieces Jenni Bull, Kathi West of Santa Rosa, and Karen Cappa of Rohnert Park, CA, nephew Marc Vegod of Burlingame, CA, grand-nephew James Bull of Santa Rosa, and second cousin Carol Rouse Colglazier of Sonoma, CA. She is pre-deceased by her husband of 66 years, James Rickman, her sister Bonnie Vegod, and son Timothy J. Rickman. Although she struggled with severe macular degeneration and profound hearing loss for the last 40 years of her life, her love of the Lord and her dedication to the well-being of others continued to keep her going. Her true humility was a blessing to many throughout her lifetime.

The family appreciates the kindness extended to Rosemary by the staff at Vista Del Monte Summer House for their personalized care of Rosemary's daily needs, her hospice team at Central Coast Hospice, the Braille Institute of Santa Barbara, and her church family at Calvary Baptist Church.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to The Resident Association Employee Appreciation Fund at Vista Del Monte, Central Coast Hospice, the Braille Institute, or Calvary Baptist Church of Santa Barbara.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday January 25, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church 736 W. Islay Street, Santa Barbara, CA