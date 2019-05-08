Rosemary Quiroga Hernandez passed away on May 4, 2019 at 4:30pm in Bakersfield, California. She was born in Santa Barbara, California to Madeline B. Monroy and Joseph Miranda. Rosemary attended Santa Ynez College School and Santa Ynez High School, living on The Santa Ynez Indian Reservation her entire life. She is survived by her husband Raul Hernandez and her sister Antonia (Joe) Flores her beloved children Rafael (Kim) Quiroga, Lydia (Yancy) Quiroga; 5 grand children and 2 great-grandchildren; and her Zavalla and Miranda nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her mom Rosie Pace, her two sons David Quiroga Jr. and Michael Quiroga.

Her most cherished memories are raising her four children, attending the different generations basketball games, family gatherings, and good times while eating delicious food. Her beautiful smile, contagious laugh, and never-ending stories will forever be remembered. Her home was open to everyone.

Rosemary worked at El Rancho Market for 18 years and had many memories. She was known for "Rosie's Enchilada's". She then moved onto work for the Chumash Bingo in the early 80's. She was known as "Cadillac Rose" and was a popular bingo caller. She enjoyed camping, swimming, playing bingo, shopping, cook outs and her dog Dot.

The viewing will be held at the Loper Funeral Chapel on Thursday May 9, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm. The Burial Service will be at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00am reception to follow.

Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors