Nov 19, 1922 - Jul 24, 2019

Roy Ellis passed away peacefully at his home on 24 July, he was 96. Born in Grapevine Texas Roy was the youngest of nine children and shared the same birthday as three of his brothers, albeit in different years. This remarkable coincidence earned the four siblings an entry in Ripley's Believe it or Not!

As a member of the 1st Marine Air Wing VMF 122, Roy saw action in the Pacific Theatre during WWII. He served a year on Guadalcanal until he was wounded, not by enemy fire but mosquitos, and was sent back to the States to recover from a nearly fatal case of malaria.

At the end of the war, while waiting to be discharged, Roy drove a taxi in Long Beach CA. He considered this far more dangerous than anything he experienced overseas and resulted in many tales best saved for after the children are put to bed.

After surviving both the jungles of Guadalcanal and the streets of Long Beach, Roy moved to Santa Barbara in 1948. He bought a few acres of land and, with no experience whatsoever, landed a job as a bulldozer driver for the City of Santa Barbara Water Department. Roy stayed with the City and became a water treatment operator before moving to the Goleta Water District where he worked as a supervisor and later, manager. He finished his water-works career as the manager of Cachuma Operations and Maintenance. At 55, Roy took early retirement and, using the contacts he made through decades in the water business, started his own recycling company, buying junk water meters from all over the state and selling them for scrap.

After a decade in the scrap metal business, Roy sold his company and officially retired. He and his wife Audrey moved to a new house for the first time in over five decades so that Roy could be closer to a golf course.

A Mason for 58-years, Roy served as Master of Santa Barbara Lodge in 1982 and in 2000 they bestowed upon him the Hiram Award for exceptional service. Roy was also a member of the Scottish Rite, Shriners and Elk's.

Roy is survived by his wife Audrey and his sons John and Mark. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Santa Barbara Visiting Nurses Association or the .