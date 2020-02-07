Ruby Buck passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 90 years. Born Ruby Ann Giannettino and raised in Brooklyn, New York, she met the the "love of her life" on a blind date to a dance, a handsome naval officer named Beaumont Buck from Texas.

Although they were from totally different worlds, they were engaged within six weeks, married eight months later and started living the military life, moving to places like Key West, Florida; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Falls Church, Virginia; and Monterey, CA while raising two boys, Manor and Fred. Beaumont finally resigned from the Navy and they settled in Santa Barbara. Ruby quickly became very busy with her wide circle of friends playing bridge and tennis, working as a pink lady at Cottage Hospital, following her passion for writing in Adult Education classes and becoming very involved with The Assistance League of Santa Barbara. She loved her family, her life, being with people, and a good laugh.

We know she's now with her Beau, who passed away in 2011. A private service was held with her family in December.

The family would like to thank the staff at Vista Del Monte and Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care for all their wonderful care of Ruby in her final days. In lieu of cards or flowers, donations can be made to the Assistance League of Santa Barbara Memorial Fund.