With much sadness Rudolph (Rudy) M. Pena Jr. passed away on April 21, 2019 at the age of 73, just 3 weeks from his 74th birthday. He was a Ventura and Santa Barbara counties resident for his entire life.

So much more could and should be said about Rudy. All of us hold so many memories of his funny sayings that would just come off the top of his head. We will take with us his amazing ability to help people see the humor in life and laugh with them.

Rudy is at peace and we will all have to remember that he is watching us and will keep us in line. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to .

To sign the family?s on-line guestbook, share stories and post pictures lease visit www.reardonfh.com and click on Rudy?s name in "Obituaries."

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Reardon Funeral Home in Oxnard.