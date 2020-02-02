December 16, 1925 - November 20, 2019

SOLVANG, California

Rune Evert, 93, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019 at Atterdag Care Center in Solvang.

He was born near Stockholm, Sweden December 16, 1925 under the name Rune Evert Blomquist. As a teenager he experienced Sweden's isolation and neutrality during the second world war. He attended a local high school and then received an engineer's degree in Stockholm.

Rune had a lifelong passionate interest in aviation and airplanes. In his early years he temporarily joined the Swedish Air Force as a student pilot.

He married the love of his life Anne-Marie Johansson from Småland, Sweden 1951.

Rune's aviation interest brought the couple to California in the 1950's, where Rune started working for Convair Corporation in San Diego.

Rune and Anne-Marie soon became US citizens.

They both were interested in further education in USA. Consequently Rune was accepted at the Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics at Stanford University and received his MSc degree there in 1966. Several years later,1979, he also received an MBA degree at UCLA.

He held engineering and management positions at several US aerospace companies, including Lockheed Martin and Hughes Aircraft.

Rune briefly returned a couple of years in the 1970s to Sweden as a visiting aeronautical engineer at Aeronautical Research Institute of Sweden. After lifelong work in the aerospace field he retired as Project Manager for the Hughes Space Launch Systems and Communications Group in Los Angeles.

Rune was a lifelong member of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

After retirement Rune and Anne-Marie decided to leave their home in Los Angeles and move to the peaceful Danish-American village Solvang, where they built their dream home in 1995, overlooking beautiful wilderness mountains.

Rune and Anne-Marie then had some wonderful years together in Solvang.

They enjoyed annual travels to Sweden and Europe, many trips cruising the Mediterranean with the Stanford Alumni group.

Anne-Marie was diagnosed with Alzheimer's decease in 2002, and Rune lovingly took care of her in their home until hear death in 2007.

Rune thereafter lived alone in his home until October 2018 when he following a stroke and increasing dementia was admitted to Atterdag Village Care Center in Solvang. Having lived alone for so many prior years he enjoyed staying at the Atterdag and the social interaction and services received from the wonderful staff there.

Rune was a remarkable person. Coming from a modest background in Stockholm, driven by a lifelong genuine interest for aviation and space engineering, he consequently emigrated to California, worked many years for hi-tech aerospace companies there, received advanced degrees at Stanford and UCLA and finally participated in development and operation of satellite space launch systems, among the ultimate engineering accomplishments ever of the last century.

Rune sought perfection in everything he was involved in. He was a music lover and had hundreds of recordings in his extensive classical music library. His home was filled with the most advanced musical audio and loud speaker systems as well as the latest photo and video recording equipment. He had unusually many tools in his well equipped garage-workshop, and of course he owned two perfectly maintained Swedish VOLVO cars that he had picked up in Sweden.

Rune will be remembered and deeply missed by relatives and friends in Sweden, many US engineering friends, and by his more recent friends in Solvang and Santa Barbara.

His urn has been shipped to Sweden to be buried alongside his wife Anne-Marie in the family grave at Tingsryd church. According to his wishes the residual estate will be donated to the Alzheimers Foundation and in part to the UNESCO World Heritage, the Skogskyrkogården cemetary in Stockholm as well as to Tingsryd church.

____________

Obituary written by Rune's Swedish-American close friend Dr Stellan Knöös, San Diego, who can provide additional information to persons overseas and USA possibly searching for Rune.