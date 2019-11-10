Ruth M. Smith "Cuca", passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Buena Vista Care Center. She was born October 6, 1934, in Goleta, Ca. to Isaac and Maria De Jesus (Yanez) Cuevas. She was a 1953 graduate of SBHS. She was wife (widowed) to Dan Smith, Sr. They ran Smith's Sporting Goods in old town Goleta for many years. After his death, she then went to work at Raytheon in Goleta. She loved celebrating and dressing up for Fiesta and enjoying the parades with her sisters. She was a true 49er fan and loved her politics. She is survived by her son Dan Smith, Jr., sister Margaret (Sylvester) Lechuga, sister Cheena (Bud) Gilbertson; and many nephews and nieces.