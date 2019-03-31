Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Macdonald.

Our dear sweet Mom, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Friend passed away peacefully on February 5, 2019, at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA, after a brief illness.

Ruth, 93, was born on June 28, 1925, to Evelyn Henrietta and Adolph Paul Schnell, in Los Angeles, CA. Her mother died when she was very young so she was raised by her maternal grand parents in Pasadena, CA, where she also attended school. Mom loved her grandparents dearly. Her Grandpa Weyer, whom she adored, was a very clever man and his creativity was inherited and continued on with Mom.

Mom met our dad, Gordon, on a blind date in Pasadena, and that was the beginning of their 60+ year marriage. They moved to Santa Barbara in 1956 after Dad put in a transfer with the Post Office. Mom even worked there and delivered mail for the old Santa Barbara rural route in the late 60's into the 70's before Dad took it over. Once in Santa Barbara, they enjoyed many years of square dancing. Mom sewed many beautiful matching outfits for them to wear. Later on when we kids were older, Mom and Dad bowled on various leagues at San Marcos Lanes.

Being so different in age, each of us kids got our individual time with Mom. She did the Boy Scout Den Mom with Johnnie where many crafts and projects were involved. With me, Susie, she spent many hours teaching me sewing, never to be as accomplished as Mom although I tried hard. I thoroughly enjoyed our time together and the conversations too as she truly was my best friend. For Gary she spent many hours watching his basketball games. She took up knitting to keep from screaming (at his request) from the nerves of the games.

When it came to food, if we didn't eat what she fixed for dinner, she would serve it to us for breakfast. She was strict on rules. First of the grand children did not get to take food or drink in the living room, but with the invention of the sippy cup came more liberal times for the great-grandkids!

She had a "gift" of loud screams as learned by all of us kids and neighbors too. Her best friend from across the street, Char, would turn off the electricity if Mom was vacuuming so as not to startle her into a blood curdling scream.

Mom attended many Adult Ed classes through the years, including copper enameling, tailoring, calligraphy, bookbinding, quilting and various others as well. We have many remembrances of her in our homes, showing her amazing abilities that she loved. In her later years she struggled with wet macular degeneration, a disease of the eyes. It left her feeling frustrated that she couldn't continue all the wonderful arts and crafts she had always loved to do, but fortunately she did have her hearing and took up listening to books on tape and watching her favorite TV shows.

Through the years of classes and swimming at Vista Del Monte, to say nothing of all her wonderful neighbors whom she really felt were more like family, Mom made many wonderful, enduring friendships. We know she will be dearly missed by so many.

Ruth was predeceased by her loving husband and a Granddaughter. She leaves behind her daughter, Susie (Patrick) of Goleta, two sons, John (Marianne) of Lee Vining, and Gary (Linda) of Lake Havasu City. She also leaves behind three granddaughters, three grandsons, nine great-grandkids, and four great-great-grandkids.

We will be celebrating Ruth on April 6, 2019, at Glen Annie Golf Club, 405 Glen Annie Rd, Goleta, CA from 1-3 pm.