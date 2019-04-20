April 14, 1932 - February 1, 2019

Native of Carpinteria, California

Services will be held in Carpinteria on April 27th for Sally Coshow who recently passed away peacefully during her afternoon nap at her Santa Cruz home. She was 86 years old.

Sally was the daughter of early Carpinterians and philanthropists, Dr. G.H. Coshow and Dorothy Coshow. The oldest of three siblings, Sally attended University of Colorado and San Jose State University, earning her degree in Interior Design, and later a degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management from Santa Barbara City College. Her career in hospitality spanned over 25 years as she enjoyed the over seeing of small hotel and bed and breakfast rentals in Big Sur and Carmel. She moved to Santa Cruz this past year to be near family.

Sally was a devoted and very active mother raising her three children in Santa Barbara and providing the love and guidance that enabled their success as adults. Her volunteer activities included being a teacher's aide for Title 1 young readers, Association of Junior League, signing in various choral groups, and was an avid tennis player. Later in life she enjoyed long driving trips throughout the Western States with her faithful dog Boo and camping along the way. She was fortunate to travel to Europe, North Africa, and sailed through the Hawaiian Islands. She also took a job at a dude ranch in Nevada one summer when she spent time with horses which she loved. She also became very interested in her family genealogy publishing many newsletters updating the family on her latest findings. She moved to Austin, Texas for a number of years to try out being a Texan as well. She will always be remembered by her loved ones for her unique style, incredible bravery and independence.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Lidia and Tom McCloskey of Danville; her son, Clayton McCloskey of Santa Cruz; and her daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Phil Snow of Big Fork, Montana. Sally also leaves her three grandchildren; her brother George Coshow of Connecticut and her sister, Suzanne Mathewson of Chicago.

Friends and family will gather at Carpinteria Cemetery (1501 Cravens Ln, Carpinteria, CA 93013) on April 27th at 3:00 to say farewell to Sally. She will be laid to rest beside her mother and father.