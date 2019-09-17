5/5/57 - 9/12/19

On September 12th, 2019, Sal lost his battle with Lung Cancer. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Maria, son, Salvador, and daughter, Lizette.

Salvador worked alongside his best friend, Jeff Menelli, as a Foreman for Menelli Tile for over 25 years. Salvador was a hardworking man, who always put his family first. He always helped those in need without a second thought and never expecting anything in return. He had many nieces and nephews who he loved like his own children. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, stubbornness, and most of all his loving heart. He lived out his last days surrounded by family, friends, and watching his beloved Cowboys.

Thank you to all the nurses, staff, and doctors at Cottage Hospital, especially the Compton 1 unit. Your amazing care, compassion, and devotion towards Salvador will always be remembered by his family.

A Rosary will take place on Wednesday, September 18th at 7 pm at McDermott- Crockett Mortuary located at 2020 Chapala Street. Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, September 19th at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church on 21 East Sola.

A Gofundme account has been set up under Salvador Aboytes to help the family offset medical bills and funeral arrangements.