If you were to look up the words "avid hunter" or "world-class fisherman" there's a strong likelihood you'd find a picture and description of Scott Escalera alongside each. Never was a man more dedicated to the craft; his desire to eat, drink, sleep and breathe the outdoors was unparalleled.

Scott Alvaro Escalera was born at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California on December 20, 1958 to Jean and Albert Escalera. Growing up on the Mesa, he was the youngest of three boys, Brian and Rick, and less resembled the others with his striking blond hair and soft green eyes. Those closest to Scott knew him to be a fisherman and hunter, beginning in his early childhood years, often besting his friends and family by reeling in the largest catch of the day, or the first to limit-out while hunting.

He graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1978, as a standout football player. Murph, Bub, Scotty, or Itchy (as he was also known) desired to work alongside his father and oldest brother, Brian, where he entered the "Plumbers and Fitters" apprenticeship program, thereafter becoming well-known in the trade for more than 40 years. From an early age, one of Scott's favorite things to do was to spend time outdoors with his two brothers and father, a love which in turn he enjoyed sharing with his daughter. His true love could not be denied: every spare moment was devoted to his daughter, Chelsea, as well as hunting, fishing, and gardening.

Unfortunately, a fishing adventure changed that. He was alone in the Pacific Ocean, hoop netting for Lobster, off the coast of Ventura. He knew it was dangerous, especially where the opportunity was best, yet without hesitation, went out to get his normal catch. He had no way of knowing those final moments would be his last.

Scott Escalera drowned on November 24th, 2019. He is survived by his beloved daughter Chelsea Carroll-Escalera (27), his mother and father, Jean and Albert Escalera, brothers Brian Escalera (Jan) and Rick Escalera, nieces Rachelle Escalera and Amy Escalera, nephews Ricky Escalera (Danielle) and Johnny Escalera, alongside numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Please join us in celebrating the life of Scott Escalera on Wednesday, December 11th, at 3:00pm in the Maritime Museum, located in the Santa Barbara Harbor, at 113 Harbor Way #190. Please dress as you remembered Scott, in casual attire.