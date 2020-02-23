Seán Carl Fay left his body, peacefully, at his Denver, Colorado home on Thursday, February 13, 2020. He was born January 29, 1948 in Hartford, Connecticut to Dr. Kevin and Evelyn Fay after his parents finished their medical education in Montreal. The family settled in Santa Barbara in 1952 where Seán spent most of his life and helped build the family home in the foothills of San Roque. He excelled in academics and athletics at San Marcos High School becoming class president his junior year. It was here where Seán met another student named, Charlotte Mohaupt, who became the love of his life years later when their paths crossed once again. He attended Dartmouth College, where he lived in Alpha Chi Alpha House, and graduated in 1970 with a B.A. in Asian Philosophy and Religion with a minor in Sanskrit.

After college he returned to Santa Barbara and worked for the local cable company before setting out on a trip to India where his Transcendental Meditation practice grew, immensely, with guru Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

In 1976 Seán received his teaching credential from UCSB to establish an educational program, with his first wife, for children with learning disabilities at St. Anthony's Seminary in Santa Barbara. There he became director of the Seminary's English program. After his first marriage ended, he happened to spot a familiar face at the grocery store. It was Charlotte. They were married on January 1, 1987 in San Francisco.

Seán had a keen interest in technology and went on to become a vice president of sales for multiple telecommunications companies allowing him to travel, regularly, with his family. Travel was incredibly important to Seán and of special significance were the family trips to Mexico, where he was always the translator.

Toward the end of his life he wrote, extensively, on the spirit, meditation, and consciousness as he believed self-reflection was essential for a life well lived. In early 2019 Seán and Charlotte relocated to Denver, Colorado with their two dogs to be together with their son and his wife.

Seán was preceded in death by his brother Kevin.

Seán is survived by his wife Charlotte; his son Nathan and his wife Mariah Hostetler; his sister Sharon; his sister-in-law Kathy Fay; his nephew Brendan Fay, wife Stef and their children Kevin, Noah, and Perry; and niece Hillary Bertagna, husband Greg and their son Leo; his nephew Kevin Reitzel; and his beloved dachshunds Nicky and Honey.

Services will be privately held in Santa Barbara. Those who wish are requested to make donations in his name to the Humane Society.