Senta Foulon passed away at home on January 30 2019 in Santa Barbara CA at the amazing age of 101. She was born to Peter and Lavinia Tognetti November 2, 1917 in Lompoc CA, joining six siblings with four more to come. Her father emigrated from Switzerland, eventually settling in the Lompoc Valley along with other Swiss Italians including Lavinia's parents Ben and Senta Grossi. After a childhood of farm life and graduation from Lompoc High School, Senta and her friend Cecilia set out for the big city of Santa Barbara. There she met and married James Foulon who was stationed with the US Army at Camp Cooke (now VAFB). Together they raised four daughters Sue Ellen, Judi, Marci and Christine. Senta soon became an excellent seamstress sewing clothes for her girls as well as clothes for the many dolls that followed. Later Senta returned to work at Irene Davis Bakery and at Valle Verde as a CNA, making many friends along the way. After retirement Senta became an avid reader and a devoted fan of the LA Angels baseball team. Many hours were spent watching the Angels on TV, at times criticizing the manager's decisions.

Surviving Senta are her daughters Sue Foulon (Paul McCarthy) of Olympia WA, Judi Long (Harry) of Las Vegas NV, Tina Powers (Michael Owens) of Santa Barbara CA; grandchildren Michele Vedder (Jason), James Ball (Tatum), Megan Wullbrandt (Jayson), Dylan McCarthy, Mary McCarthy, Kendra Long, Kimberly Long (Ryan Sholes), Kevin Long (Jessica), Cara Trujillo (Joel), Thomas Powers (Jin); fourteen great grandchildren, her sister Shirley Morinini of Santa Barbara and many nieces and nephews. Senta was preceded in death by her husband Jim, her daughter Marci Ball, and siblings Reggie, Phil, Todd and Paul Tognetti, Peggy Elder, Pearl Bromser, Blanche Gubert, Charlotte Squire, Lucille Bravo.

Rest in Peace, Mom -- forever young, forever loved.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.