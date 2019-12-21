Sharon passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family.

Sharon was born and raised in the Santa Barbara area to William and Vivian Snethen. She graduated from Bishop Diego High School and then went on to earn her degree in radiologic technology from SBCC. She spent many years as the Chief tech in the radiology department at Goleta Valley Hospital. On New Year's Eve 1971, she met Dale Combs and less than 6 months later they were married and they would spend the next 47 years devoted to each other and have two children and three grandchildren. They moved to the Santa Ynez Valley in 1985.

She grew up with horses and was an accomplished equestrian and enjoyed competing in horse shows. She was passionate about the outdoors, camping, and exploring not only what this country offers, but other countries as well. She loved adventure. But above all, she loved her family.

She is survived by her husband Dale, her two children Deborah Gardner (Combs) of Buellton and Daniel Combs of Boise, Idaho, and two sisters Diann Roberts (husband Royal) of Ojai and Gail Cornwall (husband Frank) of Virginia City, Nevada. She also has three grandchildren: Nathan, Nicholas, and Carly Gardner of Buellton.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that a donation be made to cancer research.

Services will be held on Monday December 23 at 10:30 at Welch-Ryce-Haider chapel at 450 Ward Dr in Goleta with graveside services to be held directly after at Goleta Cemetery.