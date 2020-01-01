September 16, 1932 - December 28, 2019

Born to Karlin and Wava Rothlisberg, Sharon grew up in Portland, Oregon with her sister Beverly. Her love of music was nurtured with her involvement in choirs and theater throughout her life.

Sharon met the love of her life, Ralph Rydman, and the two were married on July 16, 1954. The couple decided to settle in Santa Barbara in 1957. Ralph and Sharon recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

With a passion for teaching and a lifelong love of learning, Sharon taught English for both junior and high school. Sharon became a loving mother to four children, Michael, Kirsten, Erica, and Carolyn. She participated in and supported Young Life for most of her life, and she encouraged a love of music in her household. Sharon was heavily involved in her church choir, home Bible studies, and was a leader for Women's Bible Study Fellowship.

Sharon became a grandmother to 9 grandchildren and great-grandmother to 3, soon to be 4. Sharon will be remembered and missed by her family and by the numerous friends who knew and loved her.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the Mountain Room at The Samarkand.