September 15, 1939 - March 11, 2019
Sheila, 79, died unexpectedly at her home in Montecito March 11, 2019. She was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, the youngest of 10 children. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Lee, her 3 children, Meg (Doug) Hart, Rebecca Sheehan, and Kevin (Judy) Asseo, her 4 grandchildren, April Hart, Sean Hart, Jane Sheehan, and Moya Sheehan, and 2 sisters, Jean Burns and Eileen Schuster. She was also adored by 32 nephews and nieces. There will be no local services. Please contribute to a in her memory.