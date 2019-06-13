On June 6, 2019, in Sacramento, CA, surrounded by her adoring family, Sheila was peacefully gathered to her people. Sheila was born to Rosalie and Isidore ("Eddie") Yanowsky (the family name was later changed to Edwards) on March 4, 1940 in Cleveland, OH and was raised in the Capitol Hill section of Oklahoma City, OK attending local schools there. After a year at the University of Oklahoma, and her father's passing, she and her mother moved to California in 1959. Sheila remained a life-long Sooner. She married Allen Braithwaite on November 8, 1964 (div. 1987) in Burbank, CA and after briefly settling in Santa Barbara, CA they raised their children in Carpinteria, CA.

Sheila worked in the insurance industry for over 40 years before retiring in 2009. She absolutely loved her family, friends and her church communities. Sheila had an infectious smile, a silly sense of humor and an encouraging word to anyone in need. She impacted everyone who knew her with the love of Christ. She was an intercessor and faithful servant of her G-d for many years. Through Compassion International she also helped to support a child for many years. As many have said, she lived and loved well!

Sheila was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by a brother Mickey Edwards (former US Congressman), ex-husband Allen, their two children, Lisa (Rudy) and Scott (Sandi), and two granddaughters, Anneke and Alexandra.

Sheila's family wishes to extend our sincerest thanks to her numerous physicians at Sutter and the Sutter Hospice team (MSW Sally, RN Annie, CNA Ning and Chaplain Michelle).

Please visit Compassion International (https://www.compassion.com/) to Sponsor a Child or The Jewish National Fund (https://www.jnf.org/) to plant a tree in Israel in Sheila's name.

Memorial services were held at 2:00 pm on June 12 at East Lawn Memorial Park (5757 Greenback Lane) in Sacramento with Steven Buerger officiating. Burial will follow on June 14 at 2:00 pm at Carpinteria Cemetery, Carpinteria, CA with Rev. Marty Reitzen officiating. All are welcome to attend. Casual dress is recommended.