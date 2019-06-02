Shirley Russell, age 79, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 with her three loving sons by her side.

Shirley was born in Muncy, Pennsylvania on October 28, 1939 to Max Feigles and Mary Rothfus. She was the only daughter and adored her older brother, Max, and her two younger brothers, Pete and Rob. When Shirley turned 18 years old she headed to California where she met a fellow Pennsylvania native, Bud Reichard. The couple married and had two sons, Brent and Bruce. After a short marriage, they amicably divorced and Shirley met and married the love of her life, Ed Russell. Shirley and Ed welcomed son Chris into the family in 1966.

The Russell Family made Corona, California their home for over 30 years and Shirley served as the City Clerk of Norco for over 20 years until relocating to Santa Barbara in 1985. Shirley greeted retirement from public service with excitement and began working with her sons at the Habit in Goleta where she was a customer favorite for years.

In later years, Shirley and Ed enjoyed lawn bowling at the Mackenzie Park Lawn Bowling Club. Shirley's favorite pastime was walking Shoreline Park with her beloved dogs always keeping a lookout for dolphins on the horizon. She lost her beloved husband of over 50 years in 2017 and missed him terribly. She continued to enjoy her walks with her dog, Kylie, and spending time with her family.

Shirley's passing was unexpected and the family grieves her loss. She is predeceased by her husband, Ed, and is survived by her three sons, Brent, Bruce, and Chris, daughters in law, Peggie and Julianna, grandchildren, Bennett, Bella, Jacob, Lexie, Mason and Mandy, and her brothers, Pete and Rob.

There will be a family graveside service at Calvary Cemetery on Friday June 7 followed by a reception at 12 pm at La Cumbre Country Club where the family would like to welcome friends to celebrate Shirley's life. Many thanks to the amazing nurses at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care, Santa Barbara.