95, our mother passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020 at Rhoda House in Santa Barbara. Shirley was born in Lompoc, CA on April 5, 1924. She attended local schools and graduated from Lompoc High School in 1943. While in high school, she met and fell in love with Henry Morinini, who became her future husband. They were married at La Purisima Catholic Church in Lompoc. Shirley worked as an usher at Lompoc Theatre and also worked at Moore's Dept. store before they moved to Santa Barbara in 1947. In the 1960's, Shirley worked at the House of Mosaic until it was closed in 1970. She also worked at a women's clothing store at Five Points Shopping Center and in 1971 began working at JC Penny's in the stock and receiving department from where she retired after 18 years in 1989.

Shirley was a wonderful wife, homemaker and cook.She was a loving and dedicated mother to Rick and Paula and was loved by many friends and family members. Rick and Paula will always remember the wonderful things that she did for us from young children to our adult lives.

Shirley loved all sports including football, basketball and her favorite, baseball. She was a great fan of the Los Angeles Angels.

Shirley was preceeded in death by her husband, Henry (Hank) Morinini and her sister Senta Faulon. Shirley and Senta were the last survivors of 11 siblings-7 sisters and 4 brothers, all of whom were of Swiss and Italian heritage.

Shirley is survived by her son, Richard (Adrienne) Morinini of Santa Barbara; daughter, Paula (John, deceased) Clemmer of Lompoc; granddaughters, Lynnette (RJ) Marozzi of West Lake Village, CA and Janelle (Miguel) Godinez of Goleta, CA; great-grandsons, Dante and Diego Godinez; great-granddaughter, Avalon Marozzi; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Casa Rhoda House care for 13 years of wonderful, supportive and loving care, especially Rudy, Norma, and Rhoda de Monteverde and all the caregivers who provided tender care to Shirley. A special note of thanks and recognition to Shirley's recent caregiver, Irma, as well as her primary doctor, Robert Zylstra and the staff at Trusted Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Shirley's memory to the Lompoc Valley Historical Society or the .

A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.