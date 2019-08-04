8/19/47-7/19/19

On the morning of July 19, 2019, Stephanie Dart passed away peacefully at Cottage Hospital at the age of 71.

Stephanie was the first child born to Col. Jim and Joyce Anderson in Rapid City, SD in 1947. She has three younger siblings: Susan Anderson (Santa Barbara), Barry Anderson (Rapid City), and Kristen Boyle (Las Vegas). Stephanie moved to Santa Barbara to attend UCSB, soon after starting her family of five children. Throughout her kids? adolescence, she proved to be the ultimate mother who seemed capable of being in three places at once. She always showed motherhood to be effortless and joyful, even through the toughest of times.

"Mama Dart" was cherished by many beyond the family. Over decades, friends of her kids will recall a warm house full of snacks, games, and laughter year round. She truly was the most nurturing to all, always putting the needs of others before her own. She took pride in making all feel special at every holiday and birthday with elaborate gift baskets and presents. Her uncanny ability to soothe an upset baby or child will always be missed, notably by her twelve grandchildren. When Stephanie?s children all finally left her nest, she found solace in providing childcare for other local families which brought her joy and purpose.

Stephanie was a soft spoken gentle soul and yet "tougher than a weed". She could make you a wonderful meal and then beat you mercilessly in a game of Jeopardy. Truly a walking source of wisdom, her kids and friends will miss prompting her with trivia questions which were never answered without a side of dry humor. Nothing got past her, and her kids remain amazed by the sharp poise she held up to her passing.

Stephanie is survived by her mother Joyce, her three fore-mentioned siblings, and her five children (in order) Jason, Matthew, Erin, Meghan, and Ashley, and twelve grandchildren that span the ages of 2-23. A celebration of life will be held for family and close friends on Saturday August 10, 2-5pm. For information, please email Erin at [email protected]