May 2, 1937 - December 25, 2019

Stephen Orobuena Garcia was born and raised in Santa Barbara, California. He attended Franklin Elementary School and graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1955. He was very proud of his Air Force service during the Cold War from 1956 – 1960. After he left the Air Force, Steve became a union plumber. He was a member of the Southern California Pipe Trades Local #114 in Santa Barbara who awarded him a certificate for 50 years of membership.

Steve married Angelina Lopez and they had three children, Stephen C. Garcia, Arlene Marie Morales (Manuel) and Paul Matthew Garcia, and they gave him 12 grandchildren. He worked several times at Vandenberg A.F.B. and always felt he was part of important history. Steve met his forever love Ann, and they were married for 33 years.

A private service will be held.