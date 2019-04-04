Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Stuart Globerman.

Stephen Stuart Globerman, Steve "Globie" Globerman, was recently admitted to Community Memorial Hospital, Ventura on April 1, 2019 at age 80 Steve passed and went to a better place.

Steve was born in Los Angeles Ca to Hazel and Herman Globerman on May 19,1938, and was the oldest of three children with Michael in the middle and Ellen being the youngest of the three. He graduated from Fairfax High School in 1953 which was when he joined the US Navy to serve his country.

He married his life long friend Sandra in 1959 and this is when his journey truly began. Together Steve and Sandra decided to move to Santa Barbara. He was a milkman when he crossed the Santa Barbara County line and settled down in Santa Barbara. Steve went to night school but found that with a growing family a vocation was in order. From 1966 until just a few days ago, he was an insurance agent, broker, educator, and business owner. He loved the business and loved helping people.

This is a man that loved to give back. He worked with the Optimist club for many years holding many titles/positions within the ranks of the organization and loved being a part of the non-profit community. If he could have done more he would have, but with three boys under his roof and a business to run he had his hands full.

If you were to ask him what his biggest successes were he would say, being married to his best friend for 60 years and watching his boys grow into adulthood. His favorite gifts, seeing his boys get married and starting their own families, enjoying the love of his daughter in-laws, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and the special times and memories that he shared with his brother Michael and his wife Diane.

Steve is survived by his wife Sandra, his three boys Bruce, Mark, and Randy. Daughter in-laws, Esther and Kimberly, Cathy, and his grandchildren, Dylan, Heather, Jake, Molly and Stephanie. His brother Mike, his wife Diane their children, and their children's children who have provided so much love and give us the true definition of the word family.

When asked if Steve had any regrets or wanted a "do over" would he? The answer was no. This great husband, father, grandfather, exceeded all of his personal expectations. The Globerman tribe, extended family and friends gave him everything he ever wanted. He will be greatly missed.

Family and friends are invited to Funeral Services to be held Friday April 5, 2019 at 11am in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street Ventura. Interment will immediately follow in Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, Ventura.