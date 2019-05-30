Steven Michael Boemmel passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Santa Barbara, California.

Steven was born November 12, 1965 in Virginia and moved to Santa Barbara with his family where he was raised. Steven is survived by his loving mother, Margaret Abbott and father Michael and step mother Ute Boemmel, his girlfriend Debbie, his daughters Kourtney and Alexis, his sisters Anastasia, Rachel, and Jennifer, his brother-in- law?s Ralph and Brad, his grandchildren Harmony, Damion and Ivory, his nieces and nephews Krystal, Heather, Sterling, Michael and Steven, and his great nieces Bella and Harley.

Steven never met a stranger and made friends no matter where he would travel. He was loved by his family and friends more that he could ever have realized during his life, he will be missed dearly.

A life celebration will take place at McDermott-Crockett Mortuary May 30, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.