01/11/1950 - 03/03/2020

Susan Legans, lifelong resident of Santa Barbara, passed away on March 3, 2020 at the age of 70.

Susan's presence in the lives of those she impacted will be felt day in and day out. She was a force to be reckoned with and lived every minute of her seventy years to the absolute fullest. In doing so she carved out her own legacy, serving as a living example of redemption and resilience. She inspired all those who knew her to make the most of each day given, filling it with love, laughter, and a little trash talk. She will be missed more than words can accurately express.

Susan is survived by her sons Dominic Plourde (Katie), Calisto Plourde (Molly), and Shantay Legans (Tatjana) as well as 9 grandchildren.