Sylvia Cummings Kokatnur, 88, of Lompoc, CA passed away November 1, 2019. She was born in Rochester, NY on February 7, 1931. She and her husband, Arvind V. "Koke" Kokatnur, were married in Webster, NY on February 20, 1954 and raised three children, Naren, Rani and Deen.

She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, and found joy in painting throughout her life. She studied fine arts at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, NY and worked as a textile designer in New York City. She then married and moved to Belle Mead, NJ where she and Koke raised the family and lived for 46 years. She was a signature member of the American Watercolor Society, a member of the New Jersey Watercolor Society, and her work was exhibited in many locations including the gallery of Bristol-Meyers Squibb near Princeton, NJ.

After she and Koke moved to Lompoc in 2001, Sylvia continued to paint and became a member of the Lompoc Valley Art Association. Her numerous works will be treasured by her family and friends for many years to come.

She is survived by her husband, her sister-in-law Urmila Devgon, and her children, Naren Kokatnur of Duck Creek, UT, Rani Falconer, LTC, USAF (Ret.) of Lompoc, and Deen Kokatnur of Charlotte, NC; her daughter-in-law Cheryl Kokatnur, and two grandchildren, Zachary Kokatnur and Joshua Kokatnur.

She was dearly loved and will be missed by all. Friends have written that she was a lovely lady with a beautiful soul. Others share that they smile every time they think of her view of the world reflected in her paintings.

Arrangements are through the Santa Barbara Neptune Society. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 22, at 2 pm at the Village Chapel, 3915 Constellation Rd., Lompoc. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to "Return to Freedom" returntofreedom.org) or to the Lompoc Valley Art Association (lompocart.org).