1933-2019

The world lost a formidable woman this week. Sylva Signorelli of Lompoc died peacefully at home on May 19, at the age of 85, surrounded by her loved ones.

Sylvia was born in Lompoc in 1933, and married Joe Signorelli Sr., a fellow Lompoc native, in 1953. She was an avid outdoorswoman who enjoyed joining her family on hunting and fishing trips. She also loved working the ground and cattle with her husband, Joe, on their ranches in the Lompoc area for over sixty years. Sylvia was an extremely hard worker, stood firm in her convictions, and never met a challenge she could not overcome. Together with her husband, they raised three hardworking boys, Joe Jr., Adam and Tom.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her middle son, Adam Signorelli. She is survived by her husband of sixty three years, Joe Signorelli Sr., sons, Joe Signorelli Jr. (Chris Holcomb), Tom Signorelli, daughter in law, Stacey Signorelli, grandchildren Josh (Melanie) Signorelli, Steven (Alyssa) Signorelli, JJ (Danielle) Signorelli, Jeremy (Cynthia) Signorelli, great grandchildren, Joseph Signorelli, Julia Signorelli, Emmeline Signorelli, Joseph Signorelli III, and Jule Signorelli.

The visitation will be on Monday, May 27, from 4-7pm at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary with the evening vigil starting at 6pm. The Funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, May 28, at La Purisima Catholic Church, with a reception to follow at the La Purisima Church parish hall. All are welcome to attend and share stories about Sylvia's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choosing in Sylvia's name.