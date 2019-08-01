February 11, 1940 - July 30, 2019

Jim Souza peacefully passed away on Tuesday at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital surrounded by his family. Jim was born in Fresno, CA and lived in the Central Valley for 56 years. Jim and his wife Agnes moved to Santa Barbara in 1996. Jim, or "Nono" as many called him, grew up in Fresno, CA and graduated from Fresno State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting.

Jim worked in the automotive industry as lead accountant or CFO for over 50 years. When he retired, he continued accounting and bookkeeping volunteer work at the San Roque Catholic Church. Jim and his wife Agnes spent many hours volunteering at the Church. He enjoyed playing bridge a few days a week and loved to walk on the beach and Shoreline Park. He also loved watching his kids and then later in life his grandkids many sporting events and dance recitals.

Jim is survived by his loving wife Agnes of 56 years, his son Kurt and his wife Stephanie, his daughter Lynette and her husband Praveen, and his three grandchildren Merissa, Hannah and Miles.

Services are set for San Roque Catholic Church on Saturday, August 3rd at 10am.