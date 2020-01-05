Teresa "Mickey" McNally

Teresa, 97, joined her late husband, Col. John McNally, in Heaven on 12/19/19.

Mickey was a spirited and courageous soul. As the first woman from Montana to join the military, she became a Navy WAVE during WWII and was stationed alongside her husband at 17 domestic and international Army bases during his 22-year military career.

The mother of 6, all of whom survive her, she was an active community volunteer, a college graduate at the age of 55, and a world traveler at 80.

Returning from a trip to Ireland, where she hung upside down from a castle wall in order to kiss the Blarney Stone, she rode on the back of several motorcycles while attending Rolling Thunder for 3 days of veterans' activities in Washington, D.C. She was interviewed on C-SPAN and spoke with several groups of Gold Star Mothers.

Her domestic travels included the London Bridge, Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, SD Badlands/Mt Rushmore and Crazy Horse.

Mickey was a celebrated artist, winning numerous competitions via the Goleta Valley Art Association; her works were displayed regionally and are held in private collections nationwide.

Mickey was a bright light until so near the end: engaged, social, content, full of laughter and love. A life well-lived.
