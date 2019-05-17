June 11, 1964 - May 6, 2019

Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and daughter fought a courageous 4-year battle with ovarian cancer. Everyone who knew her can attest to how strong, determined, and brave she was not only in the last four years but in her entire life.

Teri was born and raised in Santa Barbara. She had a self-proclaimed wonderful childhood full of adventures and misadventures. She attended San Marcos High School where she met and ultimately married George T. McKenzie and had four children.

In 1997 she moved to Los Olivos where she made many friends through biking, hiking especially up Figueroa Mountain, sky-diving, traveling and enjoying her growing family. She loved her solo rides down the coast to Santa Barbara, hiking with friends around the valley, and above all she loved her family. She made friends wherever she went, including at her job. She worked for the Brother?s Restaurant where she was liked and loved by many customers and co-workers.

Teri is survived by her daughters, Jaslynn Abbott and Michelle McKenzie, and her son George W. McKenzie, her grandchildren Annabelle and Thomas Abbott, her sister Debbie Rodas, former husband George T. McKenzie and her parents William and Maylene Cook. She was preceded in death by her son Christopher and sister Wanda Cook Komura.

Teri lived and loved to the fullest. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.