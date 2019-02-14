Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma F. Gordon.

Thelma F. Gordon passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 in Santa Barbara, CA at the age of 85. Thelma was born in Torrance, CA, graduated from Bakersfield High School and University of California Berkeley, where she met her husband Bruce. Married in 1956, they moved to Santa Barbara and together they built the house they shared for 61 years.

Thelma was a devoted Dodger fan and an avid knitter who donated over 1,000 sweaters to charitable organizations. She was also a longtime member of Goleta Presbyterian Church.

Thelma is survived by her husband Bruce, daughter Nancy (Michael) and granddaughter Diana (Justin). She is predeceased by her son Donald.

Per her wishes, private memorial gatherings will be held at a later date.